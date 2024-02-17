 Pune University Road Traffic Routes Altered Once Again - Here's All You Need To Know
Pune University Road Traffic Routes Altered Once Again - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune University Road Traffic Routes Altered Once Again - Here's All You Need To Know

To mitigate traffic congestion stemming from ongoing construction on University Road, the Pune City Traffic Police has introduced a traffic diversion plan

Aakash Singh
Updated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Pune University Road Traffic Routes Altered Once Again - Here's All You Need To Know |

To mitigate traffic congestion stemming from ongoing construction on University Road, the Pune City Traffic Police has introduced a traffic diversion plan.

According to a release posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Pune City Traffic Police, vehicles will no longer be permitted to enter the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) via the main entrance by turning right or taking a U-turn from Senapati Bapat Road and Ganeshkhind Road. Instead, commuters must opt for an alternative route by turning right from the Millennium Gate located in front of the Chaturshringi Police Station.

Additionally, vehicles arriving from Baner and Aundh will also face restrictions from entering through the main entrance of SPPU. Those approaching from Aundh Road will be directed to enter the university via the Millennium Gate, while motorists coming from Baner will need to turn left at University Chowk and proceed to the Millennium Gate through Aundh Road.

