Pune: Unique 'Wedding' Invitation Encourages Citizens To Exercise Voting Rights | Anand Chaini

A unique invitation card captured everyone's attention during a Gudi Padwa rally in Pune on Tuesday. The oversized card, displayed prominently on a vehicle, extended an invitation for a 'wedding' ceremony between 'democracy' and 'voters'. Scheduled for May 13 from 7am to 5pm, the 'wedding' venue was listed as 'your polling station'.

If you still haven't understood, the invitation card is actually urging citizens to exercise their voting rights when Pune goes to vote on May 13. "As per the rights given by the Constitution, and to take one step forward in making our country prosper, we must send our voice to the Parliament and for this, each vote is important," reads the invitation card.

Check out the invitation card below:

Meanwhile, in a proactive move to boost voter turnout, polling stations will be set up in 35 housing societies across Pune city, announced Collector and District Election Officer Dr. Suhas Diwase.

Notably, Pune Lok Sabha constituency boasts an electorate of 20,47,389 voters, comprising 10,50,857 males, 9,96,298 females, and 324 individuals identifying as the third gender.

The candidates vying for the Lok Sabha seat include Murlidhar Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, and Vasant More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).