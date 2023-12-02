 Pune: Unidentified Man Found Hanging From Tree In Katraj
Pune: Unidentified Man Found Hanging From Tree In Katraj

Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad mentioned that initial observations suggest the individual may have been struggling with mental health challenges

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
The student was found hanging in his room | File Image

An unidentified individual was found hanging from a tree near the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) bus depot in Katraj at 10:30am on Saturday.

A passerby was witnessed the grim scene and promptly alerted the local authorities. Responding to the distress call, the police reached the location and discovered the body suspended from the tree. They swiftly took measures to bring it down. However, as of now, the identity of the deceased remains a mystery as no identifying documents were found on their person.

Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad mentioned that initial observations suggest the individual may have been struggling with mental health challenges. To facilitate further inquiry and determine the cause of death, the police transported the body to Sassoon General Hospital.

"The person's identity remains elusive at this point. The incident occurred near the underpass road, and our investigation is underway to uncover the details surrounding this case. We are working diligently to identify the deceased and notify their family. The body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for a medical examination," stated Gaikwad.

