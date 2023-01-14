Pune: Unidentified caller threatens to blow up city railway station; cops on lookout for accused |

Pune: An unidentified person called the Pune railway station on Friday night and threatened to blow the place in to bits with a bomb. As soon as the call was received, the railway police and officials of Pune railway station were alerted. The call about a bomb threat to blow up two stations, Pune and Kamshet was received around 2 am.

Soon after the information was given, there was an atmosphere of panic and the passengers on the station started running for their lives. Local police immediately rushed the railway station and started evacuating the passengers out of the station. The search operation for bomb began swiftly through a dog squad.

Nothing was found after the search operation

The railway police, local police and dog squad inspected the entire railway platform, railway tracks, every room on the platform and the express halted at the station. However there was nothing found after the search. Hence, police then allowed passengers to enter the railway station.

Even after there was no bomb found, the passengers entered the station with a lot of fear in their hearts. The express train halted at station was also then departed. The security measures of the railway station have been ramped up. Apart from this, if any suspicious object or person is seen, people are appealed to give information about it.

No information was received on the threat caller

Meanwhile there was no information received on who or where did the bomb threat call come from. The matter is being investigated. Pune Police Commissioner has given instructions to the police agencies to be very alert.