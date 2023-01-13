e-Paper Get App
A British airways trainee ticketing agent has been arrested for making the hoax call on behalf of his two friends.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
SpiceJet flight bomb threat call planned by 3 men pursuing girls they met on road trip; Ticketing agent arrested | FPJ
Delhi: In a shocking new development in the hoax bomb threat call in Pune-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi, it has come to fore that the three men involved in making the call did it because they wanted to delay the flight to pursue a couple of girls whom they met on a road trip in Manali and who were taking the flight to Pune. The three accused wanted to get the flight cancelled.

A bomb threat call was received before the takeoff of the SpiceJet flight on January 11. After thorough checking, nothing was found on the aircraft.

Abhinav Prakash, a trainee ticketing agent of British Airways has been arrested for making the hoax bomb call to SpiceJet call centre at IGI Airport in Delhi yesterday, Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP IGI Airport said.

Arrested accused Abhinav has disclosed that his friends Rakesh and Kunal went on a road trip to Manali and became friends with two girls. The girls were departing to Pune via the SpiceJet flight and his friends asked him to find out a plan to somehow delay their departure from Delhi, Singh said.

The three men then hatched up the malicious plan of making a hoax bomb call at the call center of Spicejet Airlines, with an ulterior motive of getting the flight cancelled. Kunal and Rakesh are presently absconding.

