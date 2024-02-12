 Pune: Undertrial Inmate Dies By Suicide In Yerawada Central Jail
Pune: Undertrial Inmate Dies By Suicide In Yerawada Central Jail

The incident occurred during the morning routine when other inmates were being let out for breakfast

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Yerawada Central Jail | File

An undertrial inmate of the Yerawada Central Jail died by suicide by hanging himself on Monday morning. The reason behind the suicide could not yet be ascertained. The jail administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Mangesh Vitthal Bhor (30), a resident of Hivre, Junnar. He was facing charges of attempted murder and was sent to Yerwada Jail under judicial custody on July 16 last year.

The incident occurred during the morning routine when other inmates were being let out for breakfast. Bhor was found hanging with a towel in the open space of the medical center within the prison premises around 8am. Other inmates reported the incident to the guards.

Jail officials promptly responded, rushing to the spot. Bhor was admitted to the prison hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The reason behind the suicide remains unclear, and a case of sudden death has been registered at the Yerawada Police Station.

