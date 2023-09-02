Pune Transport Authority To Add 100 New CNG Buses To Its Fleet |

Pune's public transport authority, known as PMPML, is expanding its fleet by acquiring 100 new buses that run on CNG (Compressed Natural Gas). In a recent meeting, the executive committee approved this plan, and the process to purchase these buses is expected to start in the next two weeks.

These new buses will be approximately 12 meters long, and it will take around five to six months to make them ready for passenger service, according to officials. During the meeting, the committee discussed various topics, including the acquisition of these 100 CNG buses as part of their plan.

PMPML Awaits Delivery Of E-Buses

Because these buses use CNG as fuel, there shouldn't be any significant hurdles to make them available for public use. Currently, there are challenges in introducing electric buses (e-buses), and PMPML has been waiting for e-bus deliveries for the past two years. Therefore, adding these new buses will enhance transportation connectivity in the city.

Currently, PMPML operates 981 buses in its fleet, and they have contracts with seven different companies for an additional 1,098 buses. Once the 100 new CNG buses are integrated, the total number of buses in PMPML's fleet will increase to 1,081, improving public transportation options in Pune.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)