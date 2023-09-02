Pune: Heavy Rains Bring Relief To Citizens Facing Hot & Dry Weather For Several Days

Heavy Rains Bring Relief To Citizens in Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: After a long time without rain, Pune got a good soaking on a Saturday morning. This made people in the city and nearby areas very happy because it had been dry for a while. The rain covered different parts of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and the rural areas around them. It was a nice surprise for the people who had to deal with the dry weather for a long time.

The rain was pretty widespread, meaning it covered a lot of different places in Pune. Some of the areas that got a lot of rain were Bibvewadi, Kohrud, Peth, NIBM, Shivajinagar, and Hadapsar. It was also reported that Moshi in Pimpri Chinchwad and Maval Taluka in Pune's rural areas got a lot of rain. This sudden burst of rain was a relief from the hot and dry weather that had been around for a long time.

Special clouds called Cumulonimbus

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said that this happened because of special clouds called Cumulonimbus (Cb) clouds that formed around Pune on the Friday before the rain. Even though there weren't many thunderstorms, there was a lot of rain in a short time. This is a good sign because it means that the rainy season might come back to the area.

The IMD also said that we can expect more rain in the next few days. This is good news for farmers and everyone else because it will help the dry land and water sources. The IMD measured how much rain fell, and they found that Shivajinagar got 19 mm of rain by 9:05 am on the same day. Chinchwad got a big 83.5 mm of rain, Magarpatta got 54 mm, Lohegaon got 31.8 mm, and Pashan got 12.2 mm.

It's a relief from the hot weather and dry conditions

This heavy rain coming back to Pune and nearby places is a good thing after the long dry period. It's a relief from the hot weather and dry conditions that we've had to endure. As we get ready for more rainy days in the coming week, it gives us hope for a good monsoon season and for our important water sources to get filled up again.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)