Pune News: Acacia Tree Falls In Talegaon Amid Heavy Rains; 43 Birds Rescued, 3 Found Dead

A devastating incident occurred in Talegaon as an Acacia tree, which served as a sanctuary for hundreds of birds, suddenly fell, causing injuries to some of the avian inhabitants. | FPJ

A devastating incident occurred in Talegaon as an Acacia tree, which served as a sanctuary for hundreds of birds, suddenly fell, causing injuries to some of the avian inhabitants. Prompt action by the wildlife protection organization, Maval Sanstha, and the Forest Department resulted in the rescue of 43 birds, while unfortunately, three birds lost their lives.



The incident came to light when Nilesh Garade, the founder president of Maval Sanstha, reached out to Siddheshwar Mahajan, the head of the Horticulture Department of Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council. He received information about a fallen tree near Jijamata Chowk, which had bird nests, and had also disrupted the power supply in the area due to damage to power lines.

Upon receiving the distress call, Jigar Solanki, a member of the organization dedicated to bird rescue, quickly arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The fallen tree had left many birds homeless, leaving them vulnerable. Together with his colleagues from the organization, including Kiran Mokashi, Shreyas Kamble, Priyanka Sharma, Vicky Daundkar, Ganesh Nisal, Ganesh Dhore, Bhaskar Mali, and Anish Garade, they carefully extricated baby birds that were trapped in the tree.

43 Birds rescued, 3 dead



In total, 43 birds were rescued from the incident in Talegaon, while tragically, three birds did not survive. Realizing the need for professional care, the Pune Forest Department, under the guidance of Ashutosh Shendge, and Range Officer of Vadgaon Maval, Hanumant Jadhav, sought assistance from the Rescue Charitable Trust in Pune. Forester NK Hiremat, Forest Guard Yogesh Kokate, Forest Sevak Kisan Gawde, and members of Wildlife Guard Maval were also present during the safe handover of the rescued birds to the rescue team.



Nilesh Garade and Anil Andre, president of Maval Sanstha, urged the public to contact the nearest animal lover or the forest department (1926) if they encounter injured wild animals in the future. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting and preserving natural habitats for wildlife, and the need for swift action in times of crisis to ensure the safety and well-being of our feathered friends.