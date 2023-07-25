 Pune: Four Caught In SRPF Exam Cheating Using Bluetooth Microphones And Spy Cameras; Watch Video
The incident took place at Sinhagad College during the written exam for the police constable post, leaving authorities stunned by the level of deception.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
The Pune City Police have arrested four individuals involved in a hi-tech cheating attempt using Bluetooth microphones and spy cameras during the State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) recruitment exam. The incident took place at Sinhagad College during the written exam for the police constable post, leaving authorities stunned by the level of deception.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Ramsing Gusinge (19), Sanjay Sulane (19), Yogesh Suryabhan Jadhav (25), and Lakhan Udaysingh Naymane (21). All residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they now face charges related to cheating and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police official informed that the accused executed an intricate plan to cheat during the exam. "They concealed small microphones in their ears, enabling covert communication with an accomplice located outside the exam hall. This accomplice possessed a device resembling an ATM card, complete with a SIM card, which facilitated secret communication with the aspirants." he added.

The accused also installed spy cameras cleverly installed in their shirt buttons. These cameras allowed them to capture images of the question paper, giving them an unfair advantage in the examination.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding potential copying, the flying squads conducted a thorough investigation during the exam, leading to the discovery of the deceitful scheme.

An SRPF officer at Sinhagad Road Police Station lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the four accused. Additionally, three more individuals have been booked in connection with the incident, indicating a wider network involved in the cheating racket. Further investigations are underway to uncover any additional links to the elaborate scam.

