Mumbai: 16-year-old girl caught cheating in exam, dies by suicide

A 16-year-old girl died by hanging at her Chembur residence on Tuesday. Police sources said she was suffering from depression after allegedly being caught cheating in an examination.

A resident of Chembur, the girl appeared for an exam on Tuesday morning and was allegedly caught cheating by a teacher, who informed her mother.

Girl committed suicide after returning home

The parent went to the school to fetch her and apparently scolded her on returning home. Shortly later, the mother left to run an errand when the girl committed suicide.

On returning home, her mother found her hanging and immediately rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors pronounced her dead. A police officer said an accidental death report has been filed in the matter and further probe is underway.