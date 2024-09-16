Pune Traffic Update: Click Here To Know 17 Closed Roads, Alternate Ring Road, Diversion Points, and Parking Facilities For Ganesh Visarjan

Photo: Anand Chaini

In an attempt to manage crowds on Visarjan day, the Pune police recently announced traffic changes and road closures that will be enforced in a phased manner starting at 7 am on Tuesday.

Additionally, the entry of heavy vehicles into the city has been completely banned on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the occasion of the Ganesh Visarjan procession, traffic arrangements in Pune will be altered. Seventeen major roads in the city center will remain closed to traffic until the procession concludes. These roads will be reopened once the procession finishes, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende.

The affected roads include Laxmi Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Shastri Road, Kelkar Road, Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, Ganesh Road, Jangli Maharaj Road, Karve Road, Fergusson Road, Bhandarkar Road, Pune-Satara Road, Solapur Road, Prabhat Road, Bagade Road, and Guru Nanak Road.

Parking will be prohibited along the roads where the procession will take place, including Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Bajirao Road, and surrounding streets between Khandojibaba Chowk and Vaishali Hotel Chowk. Additionally, a 48-hour ban on heavy vehicles has been implemented, starting from midnight on Monday, to ensure smooth movement during the immersion procession.

To ease vehicular movement, a special ring road, including Karve Road, Nal Stop Chowk, Law College Road, Senapati Bapat Road, and Ganeshkhind Road, has been introduced.

Check the route below:

Roads closed on September 17 and 18:

Shivaji Road from Kakasaheb Gadgil statue to Jedhe Chowk will be closed from 7 am on September 17 until the end of the procession on September 18.

Laxmi Road, from Sant Kabir Chowki to Alka Talkies Chowk, will also be closed starting at 7 am.

Bajirao Road, from Bajaj statue chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk, will be closed from 12 pm onwards.

Kumthekar Road, from Tilak Chowk to Chitale Corner Chowk, will be shut from 12 pm onwards.

Ganesh Road, from Daruwala Bridge to Jijamata Chowk, will be closed from 10 am.

Kelkar Road, from Budhwar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk, will be off-limits from 10 am onwards.

Tilak Road, from Jedhe Chowk to Tilak Chowk, will be closed from 9 am onwards, and Shastri Road, from Senadatta Chowki to Alka Talkies Chowk, will be closed from 12 pm onwards.

Jangli Maharaj Road, from Jhansi Rani Chowk to Khadoji Baba Chowk, will be closed from 4 pm onwards, as will Karve Road, from Nal Stop Chowk to Kandoji Baba Chowk.

Fergusson College Road, from Kandoji Baba Chowk to the Fergusson College main gate, will also be closed starting at 4 pm, and Bhandarkar Road, from PYC Gymkhana to Goodluck Chowk, will be closed from 4 pm.

Pune-Satara Road, from Volga Chowk to Jedhe Chowk, will remain closed from 4 pm on September 17 until the end of the procession on September 18.

Solapur Road, from Seven Loves Chowk to Jedhe Chowk, will be closed from 4 pm onwards, and Prabhat Road, from Deccan Police Station to Shelar Mama Chowk, will be closed from 4 pm.

Bagade Road, from Sonya Maruti Chowk to Phadke Haud Chowk, will be closed starting at 9 am, and Guru Nanak Road, from Devjee Baba Chowk to Hamjekhan Chowk to Govind Halwai Chowk, will be closed from 9 am onwards.

Parking spots for the event:

Parking spots for the event include New English School Tilak Road for two and four-wheelers, Shivaji Akhada Parking Road, Desai College for police parking, Hamalwada at Patrya Maruti Chowk Road, and Gogate School, all catering to both two and four-wheelers. Other parking areas include SP College, the riverbed between Bhide Bridge and Gadgil Bridge, Peshwa Road, and Ranade Road.

PMPML Maidan at Puram Chowk will accommodate four-wheelers, while Peshwa Park Sarasbaug, Harjivan Hospital at Savarkar Chowk, Patil Parking Plaza, Congress House Road, Parvati to Dandekar Bridge, and Nilayam Talkies will cater to two-wheelers. Additional spots include Vimalabai Garware High School, Abasaheb Garware College, Sanjivani Medical College Ground, Apte Prashala, Fergusson College, Jain Hostel BMCC Road Ground, Marathwada College, New English School Ramanbaug, and COEP Ground. All of these will have provisions for either two or four-wheelers as specified.