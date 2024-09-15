Pune Gears Up for Ganesh Visarjan: Will This Year's Procession Surpass Last Year's 30-Hour 25-Minute Duration? |

The duration of the Ganesh Visarjan procession is a significant issue in Pune. Despite the police's assurances of completing the immersion procession earlier last year, it took 30 hours and 25 minutes, making it the second-longest in the last seven years. In 2022, the procession lasted the longest, at 31 hours. Thus this year, it will be closely watched whether the procession sets a new record for duration, either surpassing last year's time or significantly shortening it.

The immersion of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati idol in 2023 concluded in record time at 8:50 pm, 14 hours and 30 minutes ahead of the 2022 timing. The duration of Ganpati Visarjan processions in Pune has varied over the years. In 2016, the procession lasted 28 hours and 30 minutes, reducing slightly to 28 hours and 5 minutes in 2017. By 2018, the time had shortened further to 27 hours and 15 minutes, and in 2019, it dropped significantly to 24 hours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no processions were held in 2020 and 2021. However, in 2022, the Visarjan duration reached a peak of 31 hours, and in 2023, it lasted for 30 hours and 25 minutes.

Traffic arrangements altered

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the Ganesh Visarjan procession, traffic arrangements in Pune will be altered. 17 major roads in the city center will remain closed to traffic until the procession concludes. These roads will be reopened once the procession finishes, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende.

The affected roads include Laxmi Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, Tilak Road, Shastri Road, Kelkar Road, Bajirao Road, Kumthekar Road, Ganesh Road, Jangli Maharaj Road, Karve Road, Fergusson Road, Bhandarkar Road, Pune-Satara Road, Solapur Road, Prabhat Road, Bagade Road, and Guru Nanak Road.

Key traffic diversion points have been set up at major junctions, including Jhansi Rani Chowk, Kakasheb Gadgil Statue on Chhatrapati Shivaji Road, and Sant Kabir Police Chowki on Laxmi Road. Vehicles will be rerouted away from the procession route to manage traffic and avoid congestion.

Parking will be prohibited along the roads where the procession will take place, including Laxmi Road, Kelkar Road, Bajirao Road, and surrounding streets between Khandojibaba Chowk and Vaishali Hotel Chowk. Additionally, a 48-hour ban on heavy vehicles has been implemented, starting from midnight on Monday, to ensure smooth movement during the immersion procession.

To ease vehicular movement, special circular routes, including Karve Road, Nal Stop Chowk, Law College Road, Senapati Bapat Road, and Ganeshkhind Road, have been introduced. The city is preparing for the grand Ganesh Visarjan procession, with the Pune Police deploying a force of 7,000 personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced that strict measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents. He reviewed the preparations ahead of the visarjan procession.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also completed its preparations for an eco-friendly Ganpati Visarjan. Various departments and regional offices of the civic body have also made preparations for the immersion procession, which will be held on Tuesday.