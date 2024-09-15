 PM Modi to Flag Off Pune-Hubballi and Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express Trains on Monday: Details Inside
Union Minister for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, will be present at the Pune station for the event.

Updated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
Pune is set to welcome two new Vande Bharat Express trains, marking a significant boost to the city's connectivity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Pune’s first Vande Bharat Express on the Pune-Hubballi and Pune-Kolhapur on Monday. Union Minister for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Muralidhar Mohol, will be present at the Pune station for the event.

Details of trains

The Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from September 18, 2024. Departing from Pune at 2:15 PM, it will reach Kolhapur by 7:40 PM, with halts at Satara, Karad, Kirloskarwadi, Sangli, and Miraj. The return journey from Kolhapur to Pune will run on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays, leaving Kolhapur at 8:15 AM and arriving in Pune at 1:30 PM.

Similarly, the Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will operate on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays starting September 19, 2024. The train will leave Pune at 2:15 PM and reach Hubballi by 10:45 PM, with halts at Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi, and Dharwad. The return train will depart from Hubballi on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 5:00 AM and arrive in Pune at 1:30 PM the same day.

Both services will feature 8-car Vande Bharat rakes, and reservations for these trains will be available from September 16, 2024, at all computerised reservation centers and on the IRCTC website.

