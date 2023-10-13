Pune Traffic Police Crack Down On 10 Bikers For Modified Silencers | @PuneCityTraffic

The Pune traffic police took action against 10 motorcyclists on Thursday for modifying the silencers of their two-wheelers and creating disturbances near educational institutions in Wagholi.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, any modifications to vehicles are prohibited.

Jayant Patil, the assistant police inspector in Lonikand, stated that these bikers had tampered with their silencers, causing disturbances in the area. He emphasised that strict actions are being taken against those who modify two-wheeler silencers and violate traffic regulations.

Vijay Magar, the deputy commissioner of police for traffic, expressed concern over riders continuing to make modifications that result in loud and disruptive noise from their motorcycles, causing disturbances to local residents.

He highlighted that numerous complaints had been received and that a zero-tolerance policy for noise pollution had been put into effect. Furthermore, additional operations are being planned, and rigorous measures will be taken to address the issue.

