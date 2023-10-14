Pune: Traffic Changes Announced From October 16 To December 15; Read Details Inside | Anand Chaini

The Deccan Gymkhana area in Pune is set to undergo significant changes in its traffic routes as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commences a project to install a rain channel between the PMPML bus stand and Bhide Bridge.

This project, starting on Monday, October 16 and continuing until December 15, may lead to road closures, impacting daily commuters and local residents.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vijay Kumar Magar, has issued an advisory stating that traffic from Bhide Bridge to Deccan Gymkhana via Kelkar Road may be temporarily halted if necessary. Magar has encouraged motorists to explore alternative routes to minimise the disruption to the city's traffic system.

For motorists travelling from Kelkar Road to Jungli Maharaj Road and those going from Jungli Maharaj Road to Narayan Peth via Kelkar Road, it is recommended to consider Gadgil Bridge (Z Bridge) as an alternative route during this period, he added.