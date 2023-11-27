 Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office

Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office

Onlookers gathered at the scene and attempted to assist the traffic cop, but the accused created terror, causing people to flee. The police took the accused to the traffic office, where the three individuals vandalised the office's chair and printer.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office |

In a shocking incident in the Dighi area, a routine traffic stop took a violent turn when a tractor driver, caught transporting soil beyond the permissible limit, assaulted a traffic police constable. The altercation escalated when the driver's family members vandalised the traffic police office after the driver was brought in for questioning. The incident, occurring on November 26 at 10:30 in the morning at Tapkir Nagar, Dighi Alandi Traffic Office, led to the filing of a case against three individuals—Mohan Tapkir (52), Kartik Tapkir (20), and Vishal Tapkir—under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to PSI RB Bhandare, the traffic police constable stopped the tractor during a Nakabandi duty due to soil transportation violations. The driver, Mohan Tapikar, reacted aggressively when asked for his driving license and resorted to threatening and physically assaulting the traffic cop. The situation escalated when the accused, along with two others, vandalised the traffic office, prompting the police to intervene and file a case.

Read Also
VIDEO: Ethylene Oxide-Laden Gas Tanker Overturns On Pune Nagar Road Near Wadgaon Sheri
article-image

Onlookers speak up

Onlookers gathered at the scene and attempted to assist the traffic cop, but the accused created terror, causing people to flee. The police took the accused to the traffic office, where the three individuals vandalised the office's chair and printer.

Ankit Deshmukh, a resident of Tapkir Nagar, expressed concern, saying, "It's disheartening to see such violence in our neighbourhood. We hope the authorities take strict action against those responsible."

Sneha Pawar, who witnessed the incident, said, "I couldn't believe what was happening. It's sad that people resort to violence instead of cooperating with cops."

Raju Patil, a shopkeeper near the traffic office, stated, "The police officer was just doing his job, and it's unfortunate that he had to face such aggression. We stand with the police and condemn the violence."

Priya Sharma, a local resident, urged community unity, saying, "In times like these, we need to come together as a community and support the authorities. Violence is never the solution."

Read Also
Grand Annakot Celebration at Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple: 451 Varieties of Offerings For Lord...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple

Pune: Man Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Him While Drinking Tea Near Omkareshwar Temple

Pune: Woman Faces Disturbing Incident In Hinjewadi As Unknown Man Hugs Her In Market

Pune: Woman Faces Disturbing Incident In Hinjewadi As Unknown Man Hugs Her In Market

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Trolled For Attending AAP’s Foundation Day: 'Pune Has Nurtured A Culture...

BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole Trolled For Attending AAP’s Foundation Day: 'Pune Has Nurtured A Culture...

Pune: Jainism Embraced Non-Violence In Its Truest Sense, Says Devdutt Pattanaik At 4th Deccan...

Pune: Jainism Embraced Non-Violence In Its Truest Sense, Says Devdutt Pattanaik At 4th Deccan...

Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office

Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office