Pune: Tractor Driver Assaults Traffic Police; Family Members Vandalise Office |

In a shocking incident in the Dighi area, a routine traffic stop took a violent turn when a tractor driver, caught transporting soil beyond the permissible limit, assaulted a traffic police constable. The altercation escalated when the driver's family members vandalised the traffic police office after the driver was brought in for questioning. The incident, occurring on November 26 at 10:30 in the morning at Tapkir Nagar, Dighi Alandi Traffic Office, led to the filing of a case against three individuals—Mohan Tapkir (52), Kartik Tapkir (20), and Vishal Tapkir—under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to PSI RB Bhandare, the traffic police constable stopped the tractor during a Nakabandi duty due to soil transportation violations. The driver, Mohan Tapikar, reacted aggressively when asked for his driving license and resorted to threatening and physically assaulting the traffic cop. The situation escalated when the accused, along with two others, vandalised the traffic office, prompting the police to intervene and file a case.

Onlookers speak up

Onlookers gathered at the scene and attempted to assist the traffic cop, but the accused created terror, causing people to flee. The police took the accused to the traffic office, where the three individuals vandalised the office's chair and printer.

Ankit Deshmukh, a resident of Tapkir Nagar, expressed concern, saying, "It's disheartening to see such violence in our neighbourhood. We hope the authorities take strict action against those responsible."

Sneha Pawar, who witnessed the incident, said, "I couldn't believe what was happening. It's sad that people resort to violence instead of cooperating with cops."

Raju Patil, a shopkeeper near the traffic office, stated, "The police officer was just doing his job, and it's unfortunate that he had to face such aggression. We stand with the police and condemn the violence."

Priya Sharma, a local resident, urged community unity, saying, "In times like these, we need to come together as a community and support the authorities. Violence is never the solution."