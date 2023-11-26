Grand Annakot Celebration at Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple: 451 Varieties of Offerings For Lord Ganesha |

In celebration of Tripurari Purnima, Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple in Pune witnessed a magnificent display of devotion as 451 varieties of sweets, snacks, spicy and sweet foods, fruits, and vegetables were presented to the Lord Ganapati. The event, known as Annakot, drew a large crowd in Pune, with devotees gathering to witness the grand array of culinary offerings.

Organised by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Public Ganapati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal, the Annakot showcased a diverse selection of dishes. The trustees and workers of the trust actively participated in the event. Manik Chavan, the president of the trust, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to their appeal for food donations for the occasion.

Devotees responded enthusiastically, contributing more than 451 types of food items, which were meticulously arranged in the Annakot. The prasad of these diverse offerings will be distributed among the temple's devotees.