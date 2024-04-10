Pune Tops With 8,382 Polling Stations, Offcials Aim For More Voter Turnout |

Of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra, the Pune constituency tops the list with the highest number of polling stations while Sindhudurg has the lowest number of polling stations.

Pune has a total of 8,382 polling stations while Sindhudurg has only 918. The polling stations are established as per the maximum and minimum number of voters among various other criteria fixed by the Election Commission of India. The poll panel takes due care to ensure that the voter does not face any difficulty in reaching the polling station.

Basic facilities at polling booths

Considering the 'sensitivity' of the polling stations, necessary security is provided there. According to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, every polling station must have minimum basic facilities such as ramps for senior citizens, drinking water, toilets, electricity supply, lighting scheme, suitable width doorways for wheelchair users and furniture. In addition, special care is taken at polling stations located in remote areas.

There were 64,508 polling stations during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, 83,986 in 2009, 91,329 in 2014 and 95,473 in 2019 elections. After Pune with 8,382 polling stations, Mumbai suburbs come second with 7,380 polling stations, Thane with 6,592, Nashik with 4,800 and Nagpur with 4,510. Sindhudurg has only 918 polling stations while the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli has 950.

In the 2019 general election, Maharashtra recorded a 61% turnout, with urban areas like Pune registering only around 50% voter participation.

Identifying 266 parliamentary constituencies with low voter turnout, including 215 rural and 51 urban seats, the Election Commission is implementing tailored interventions to address voter apathy and enhance participation in the upcoming polls.

Across all parliamentary constituencies in Pune district, political activity is escalating, with prominent candidates like Supriya Sule, Ravindra Dhangrkar, Amol Kolhe, and Murlidhar Mohol actively campaigning in their respective areas. Meanwhile, Election Commission officials are ensuring strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during this pivotal period.

Simultaneously, awareness campaigns are being conducted to promote higher voter turnout in the district. While Baramati is scheduled for polling on May 7, Pune, Maval, and Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies are slated for May 13.

In previous polls, voter turnout varied across constituencies, with Maval witnessing 63.6%, Pune 52.4%, Baramati 64.8%, and Shirur 63.5% in the 2019 elections.

To check your name on the voter list, visit the government's electoral search portal using your phone, PC, or laptop. Choose your preferred search method: by EPIC, details, or mobile, and follow the prompts to access your information, confirmed polling date, and polling station details.