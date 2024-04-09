PHOTOS: Voter Awareness Takes Centre Stage At Pune's Gudi Padwa Rallies

By: Aakash Singh | April 09, 2024

Gudi Padwa, marking the new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus, was celebrated with gusto in Pune

Several rallies were carried out in the city, which saw the participation of men, women, children and seniors

One of the rallies was organised by the Hindu Navvarsha Swagat Samiti. Its procession was from the Mandai area to the Jogeshwari temple in the city

During the rally, people were seen dressed in traditional clothes, with saffron pheta on their heads

Youngsters also demonstrated martial arts during the rally

Additionally, people made the onlookers aware of their right to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election during the rally

A unique invitation card captured everyone's attention. It depicted a 'wedding' ceremony between 'democracy' and 'voters'

Scheduled for May 13 from 7am to 5pm, the 'wedding' venue was listed as 'your polling station'

