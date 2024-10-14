Pune to Face Citywide Water Cuts on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work |

Due to maintenance and electrical works at various water treatment plants across Pune, the city will have no water supply this Thursday, October 17. As a result, most areas will experience delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday.

The stations affected by the scheduled works include the units in Wadgaon Dhayari, Warje, Pune Cantonment, SNDT, and the Parvati area.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department's chief engineer, Nandkishor Jagtap, issued a statement regarding the situation.

Many parts of the city, including Peth areas, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Bibvewadi, BT Kawade Road, Phursungi, Hadapsar, Solapur Road, and both Pune and Khadki cantonments, will face water cuts.

Aundh, Bopodi, Pune University, Law College, Karve Road, Himali Society, Pashan, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, and other areas will also be affected by the water cuts.