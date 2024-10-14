 Pune to Face Citywide Water Cuts on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune to Face Citywide Water Cuts on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work

Pune to Face Citywide Water Cuts on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work

The stations affected by the scheduled works include the units in Wadgaon Dhayari, Warje, Pune Cantonment, SNDT, and the Parvati area.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune to Face Citywide Water Cuts on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work |

Due to maintenance and electrical works at various water treatment plants across Pune, the city will have no water supply this Thursday, October 17. As a result, most areas will experience delayed and low-pressure water supply on Friday.

The stations affected by the scheduled works include the units in Wadgaon Dhayari, Warje, Pune Cantonment, SNDT, and the Parvati area.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water department's chief engineer, Nandkishor Jagtap, issued a statement regarding the situation.

Many parts of the city, including Peth areas, Kothrud, Koregaon Park, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Swargate, Bibvewadi, BT Kawade Road, Phursungi, Hadapsar, Solapur Road, and both Pune and Khadki cantonments, will face water cuts.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Takes Own Life In Fear Of Failing Exams Due To 'Low Attendance', No Suicide Note Found
Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Takes Own Life In Fear Of Failing Exams Due To 'Low Attendance', No Suicide Note Found
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
Kriti Sanon On Reuniting With Kajol After 9 Years In Do Patti: 'Was Excited To Do Meaty Scenes With The Performer She Is'
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Final Application Deadline Is Today For Over 39,000 Posts, Apply Here
Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hitlist', Henchmen Followed Him To Delhi: Report
Munawar Faruqui Was On Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Hitlist', Henchmen Followed Him To Delhi: Report
Read Also
Pune: PMC Health Inspector Booked On Charges Of Molestation
article-image

Aundh, Bopodi, Pune University, Law College, Karve Road, Himali Society, Pashan, Bhugaon, Bavdhan, Bhusari Colony, Sus Road, and other areas will also be affected by the water cuts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Residents and Activists Demand Action Against Illegal Hawkers on MG Road

Pune: Residents and Activists Demand Action Against Illegal Hawkers on MG Road

Pune to Face Citywide Water Cuts on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work

Pune to Face Citywide Water Cuts on October 17 Due to Maintenance Work

Pune Shocker! Neighbour Flees After Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl In Mundhwa

Pune Shocker! Neighbour Flees After Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl In Mundhwa

Pune: Who is Maitreyee Shitole? Know All About the Pilot Who Saved 140 Lives on Air India Express...

Pune: Who is Maitreyee Shitole? Know All About the Pilot Who Saved 140 Lives on Air India Express...

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To...

IndiGo Introduces Daily Pune-Thiruvananthapuram Direct Flights From October 27 - All You Need To...