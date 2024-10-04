Pune: PMC Health Inspector Booked On Charges Of Molestation

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

A senior health inspector employed with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allegedly molested a female employee. A complaint has been filed at the Sinhagad Road Police Station under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Chandrakant Ganpat Lad (55), a resident of Karve Nagar.

According to the police, on September 30, the complainant was working in the office when the accused asked her to enter his cabin. When the woman refused to go inside, he allegedly tried to lure her by saying, “I’ll approve your leave and reduce your workload.” Frightened, the woman informed her senior officers about the incident, leading to the registration of a case.

Sub-Inspector of Police Suresh Jaybhaye is conducting the investigation under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Raghavendra Kshirsagar.

Following this incident, BJP Pune City Vice-President Manjusha Deepak Nagpure spoke to The Free Press Journal, stating, “A thorough investigation should be conducted. There must be more female employees who might have experienced the same situation. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable, and we demand the PMC commissioner suspend the senior health inspector.”