Pune: TJ College Launches 'Free Education for Girls' Scheme; Krishnakumar Goyal Emphasises Effective Implementation |

On the occasion of the launch of the 'Free Education for Girls' scheme at Tikaram Jagannath College, Khadki, Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman of Khadki Shikshan Sanstha, expressed his happiness that girls in Maharashtra will receive free education. He emphasised, "Our college should effectively implement the scheme of free education for girls."

The event was attended by Director Ramesh Awasthe, Sudhir Fengse, Principal Dr Sanjay Chakne, Scholarship Nodal Officer Dr Sucheta Dalvi, scholarship chamber member Prof JD Naik, Prof Amrita Khendad, Prof Arti Cholekar, and Prof Yogita Jhope, among others.

According to the government order, from the academic year 2024-25, educational and examination fees have been waived for newly admitted and previously admitted girls from economically weaker sections, other backward classes, and socially and educationally backward classes enrolling in non-vocational and vocational courses in Maharashtra.

To ensure the effective implementation of this scheme, a scholarship room has been established at Tikaram Jagannath College, Khadki, with Dr Sucheta Dalvi appointed as the nodal officer. All girls at the college will now be able to benefit from this scheme.