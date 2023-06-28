Pune: Three Arrested For Conspiracy To Kill Former NCP Corporator In Punawale |

In a significant breakthrough, the police have apprehended three individuals involved in a conspiracy to assassinate Shekhar Ovhal, a former corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Ravet. The accused were caught with a pistol and two cartridges, which have been seized as evidence.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kishore Bapu Bhosale (31, Punawale), Amit Dattatray Patule (23, Shindevsti Chowk, Ravet), and Amol alias Dhanjya Gajanan Gorgale (34, Punawale).

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Swapna Gore, Police Constable Ashish Botke and Pradeep Godambe from the Anti-Extortion Squad received credible information about Kishore Bhosle and Amit Patule's intention to commit a serious crime at the Punawale cemetery, along with possession of a firearm. Acting swiftly, the police set up a trap and detained the two suspects. During the arrest, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Further investigations revealed that Kishore Bhosale had acquired the pistol from an absconding accused named Raviraj alias Kannada Rajendra Kedar, at the behest of the prime suspect, Gorgale. The police subsequently arrested Gorgale in connection with the case.

During questioning by Senior Police Inspector Arvind Pawar and Assistant Inspector Uddhav Khade of the Anti-Extortion Squad, Gorgale admitted to having a dispute with the former NCP corporator over Mathadi (manual labourer) issues. He confessed that he had procured the pistol with the intention of carrying out the planned assassination.

Arrested individuals have notorious criminal record

The arrested individuals have a notorious criminal record, with previous cases registered against them for robbery, attempted murder, and causing grievous harm at the Hinjewadi and Wakad police stations.

The police are continuing their investigations to determine the full extent of the conspiracy and any potential accomplices. The arrest of these individuals has undoubtedly thwarted a dangerous criminal plot and has provided a sense of relief to the local community.