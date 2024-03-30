Pune: Thirsty Leopard Jumps In Well, Gets Stuck

In a recent incident in Talbeed, taluka Karad, a leopard jumped into a well on a farm looking for water but became stuck as it could not find a way to get out. The Forest Department rescue team began their operation to rescue the leopard. During the operation, it managed to come out of the well with the help of the iron steps inside.

However, the feline was severely injured while jumping in and then while attempting to come out of the well. Now, as it is out of reach, concerns about its survival are rising.

The leopard was discovered trapped in the well when the farmer went to his farm at around 11 am on the morning of Friday, March 29. A large crowd gathered near the well to see the feline, and the Forest Department was informed. A rescue team was dispatched to the site, and they sent a cage inside to catch the leopard. However, after five hours into the operation, the frightened leopard managed to come out and run away.