Pune: Ten of family injured in honey-bee attack near Sinhgad Fort

Representative Image | Pixabay

Ten members of a family were injured in an attack of honey bees near Sinhgad Fort on Thursday evening, official said.

The family members were visiting a temple on the western side of the fort when the incident took place.

"All the injured members have been rushed to a hospital in Sinhgad Road area and are undergoing treatment," said a senior district official.

