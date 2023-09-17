 Pune: Tempo Overturns In Dive Ghat, 13 Workers Injured
The injured were shifted to a hospital in Saswad to receive urgent medical attention.

Mrunal JadhavUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
A tempo carrying construction materials met with an accident at Dive Ghat, resulting in more than a dozen workers getting injured. The vehicle, carrying a heavy load of construction supplies, was en route from Saswad to Hadapsar when the incident occurred.

Around 13 workers sustained severe injuries as the overloaded tempo lost control and overturned. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Saswad to receive urgent medical attention.

The construction workers, totalling 13 in number, were heading to their worksite from Saswad to Hadapsar. In response to the distress call, the Pune and PMRDA fire brigade rushed to the scene to assist and manage the situation.

