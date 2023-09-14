Pune: Boy With Cancer Killed As Ambulance Meets With Accident Near Katraj Tunnel

Driver booked for rash driving after bus-carrying 64 school children hits tree on old Mumbai-Pune highway | Representative Photo

A 14-year-old cancer patient was killed and four others were injured when the ambulance carrying them met with an accident near Katraj tunnel on the outskirts of Pune on Wednesday, police said.

Kiran Avtade, the deceased boy, was a resident of Sangli in western Maharashtra and was being taken to the Tata Cancer Care Hospital in Mumbai.

Case against ambulance driver

"The ambulance was taking the boy and his relatives to Mumbai. After exiting the Katraj tunnel on the Satara-Mumbai highway, it rammed into another vehicle from behind while trying to overtake it. The boy died at a hospital," said an official of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

A case of rash driving was registered against the ambulance driver, he added.

