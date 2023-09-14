 Pune: Boy With Cancer Killed As Ambulance Meets With Accident Near Katraj Tunnel
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
A 14-year-old cancer patient was killed and four others were injured when the ambulance carrying them met with an accident near Katraj tunnel on the outskirts of Pune on Wednesday, police said.

Kiran Avtade, the deceased boy, was a resident of Sangli in western Maharashtra and was being taken to the Tata Cancer Care Hospital in Mumbai.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Panvel City Police Arrests 31-Year-old For Auto Rickshaw Thefts From Pune
Case against ambulance driver

"The ambulance was taking the boy and his relatives to Mumbai. After exiting the Katraj tunnel on the Satara-Mumbai highway, it rammed into another vehicle from behind while trying to overtake it. The boy died at a hospital," said an official of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

A case of rash driving was registered against the ambulance driver, he added. 

Read Also
Pune: Private bus rams into container truck near new Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway;...
