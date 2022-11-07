e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: Private bus rams into container truck near new Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; several injured

Pune: Private bus rams into container truck near new Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; several injured

The driver of the bus has been severely injured along with two people who were sitting with him in the front cabin.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Private bus rams into container truck near new Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; several injured | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Pune: A private bus in rammed into a container truck near new Katraj tunnel on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune district of Maharashtra on Moday. At least 10 people have been injured in the accident.

The driver of the bus has been severely injured along with two people who were sitting with him in the front cabin. 

The accident occurred near the Jambhulwadi area at around 8pm when the private bus was headed towards Mumbai from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. The container truck was also headed towards Mumbai. 

Read Also
WATCH: Major accident averted on Mumbai Pune Expressway after loaded truck rolls backwards on...
article-image

Pile-up of at least 6-7 cars

Bharati Vidyapeeth police thane and highway patrol officials reached the spot after the incident came to light and rescued the wounded ones and admitted them to the nearby hospital. 

People with minor injuries were discharged after primary aid. 

A traffic disruption was also reported on the Mumbai lane of the highway after the accident. 

An investigation is underway.

Read Also
Maharashtra: 1 dead, 4 injured in Pune bus accident
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held

Thane: Man stabs friend to death in Bhiwandi, held

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises...

Mumbai: Gokhale bridge closure blessing in disguise as Versova-Andheri metro ridership rises...

MU: First merit lists out, academic year dawdles  for LLM

MU: First merit lists out, academic year dawdles  for LLM

Mumbai: HC acquits man with mental disorder after police fail to get him examined after murder

Mumbai: HC acquits man with mental disorder after police fail to get him examined after murder

Pune: Private bus rams into container truck near new Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway;...

Pune: Private bus rams into container truck near new Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway;...