Pune: Private bus rams into container truck near new Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway; several injured | Representative Photo

Pune: A private bus in rammed into a container truck near new Katraj tunnel on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune district of Maharashtra on Moday. At least 10 people have been injured in the accident.

The driver of the bus has been severely injured along with two people who were sitting with him in the front cabin.

The accident occurred near the Jambhulwadi area at around 8pm when the private bus was headed towards Mumbai from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district. The container truck was also headed towards Mumbai.

Bharati Vidyapeeth police thane and highway patrol officials reached the spot after the incident came to light and rescued the wounded ones and admitted them to the nearby hospital.

People with minor injuries were discharged after primary aid.

A traffic disruption was also reported on the Mumbai lane of the highway after the accident.

An investigation is underway.