WATCH: Major accident averted on Mumbai Pune Expressway after loaded truck rolls backwards on Lonavala Ghat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
Mumbai: A trailer loaded with iron roads was seen moving backwards after a brake failure on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The video showing the incident near Lonavala has surfaced on social media; it shows how the heavy-sized vehicle loses control and slides on a slope.

The driver of the trailer was identified as Shitafi, who managed to take control of the vehicle amidst brake failure. Thus, the trailer soon came under control and major accident was averted.

