Mumbai Crime: EOW Probes ₹11.5 Crore Investment Scam Promising Access To ₹300 Crore Cash In Bihar

Mumbai, Jan 29: In a major investment fraud case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police is probing allegations that a Ghatkopar-based customs clearance agent was cheated of Rs 11.50 crore on the pretext of arranging access to Rs 300 crore allegedly stored in cash inside a warehouse in Bihar.

The complainant, Hitesh Kantilal Ajmera (52), is a customs clearance agent and a resident of Ghatkopar East. He runs Sadguru Krupa Agency, a customs clearance business, and owns an office located at Sahar, Andheri East.

Introduction to accused

According to the FIR, in January 2024, Ajmera was introduced by his office employee, Sandeep Gaikwad, to Shantilal Gopal Patel, a resident of Siolim, Bardez, North Goa. Patel claimed to own 110 acres of land in Goa, which he intended to sell, and promised Ajmera substantial commission if he could arrange investors.

During subsequent meetings, Patel introduced Ajmera to Vivek Kumar Umesh Kumar Sinha alias Abhishek Kumar Singh Chauhan, and his wife, Akanksha Awasthi, claiming that Akanksha was a well-known Bhojpuri film actress who owned a studio named AKS Pathshala Entertainment in Andheri West.

Patel further claimed that Vivek had nearly Rs 300 crore in cash stored in boxes inside a warehouse in Bettiah, West Champaran district, Bihar, but required funds to retrieve it.

Money transferred in phases

The accused allegedly offered Ajmera Rs 200 crore as an interest-free loan for a few years in exchange for arranging the funds required to release the cash. Believing their claims, Ajmera agreed to invest.

On March 22, 2024, Ajmera transferred Rs 50 lakh from his bank account to Vivek’s bank account. In May 2024, he transferred an additional Rs 1 crore. In July 2024, following repeated assurances, Ajmera transferred Rs 10 crore more, taking the total amount to Rs 11.50 crore.

Visit to Bihar and disappearance

Ajmera stated to the police that in May 2024, he, Patel and Vivek travelled to Patna, Bihar, where they met warehouse owner Raviraj Sharma, who allegedly demanded additional money.

During the visit, Ajmera was shown a photocopy of a warehouse lease agreement dated December 14, 2023, notarised on Rs 500 stamp paper, allegedly signed by Raviraj Sharma and Vivek’s father, Umesh Kumar Sinha.

On July 5, 2024, while travelling from Patna to Bettiah to inspect the warehouse, Vivek allegedly stepped out of the vehicle at a sweet shop and never returned. His mobile phone was subsequently switched off. Over the next two weeks, he contacted Patel sporadically, citing excuses and delays. Soon after, Patel also disappeared and stopped responding to calls.

Police action

Realising that he had been systematically cheated, Ajmera stated that he suffered mental trauma and financial distress, which delayed his approach to the police. Based on his complaint, Pant Nagar Police registered an FIR under Sections 318(4), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the EOW has taken over the investigation.

Police stated that Vivek Kumar Umesh Kumar Sinha alias Abhishek Kumar Singh Chauhan, his wife Akanksha Awasthi, Shantilal Patel and others allegedly conspired to defraud the complainant through a pre-planned criminal conspiracy.

