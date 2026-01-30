Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case

Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 29: The Mumbai Police Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has once again taken gangster Ravi Pujari into custody in connection with a Rs 2 crore extortion case registered in 2014 at the Santacruz police station. On Thursday, the Esplanade Court remanded Pujari to police custody till January 31.

Threats to businessman

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted that the complainant is a marble trader associated with Regal Marbles, Santacruz West, who had received repeated extortion calls and death threats from international numbers between August 31 and September 17, 2014. Pujari allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore and threatened to open fire if the money was not paid.

Need for custodial interrogation

Investigators told the court that custodial interrogation is essential to trace the international phone numbers used, uncover the conspiracy, and establish links between Pujari and his previously arrested associates — Ejaz Hanif Shaikh, Ashraf Shakeel Sayyed, Sameer Zuber Sayyed, and Pawan alias Rahul alias Rajesh Yamnadas Sahani — who were allegedly supplied firearms to execute the attack.

Case background

The case pertains to threats issued to a 45-year-old businessman, whose voice identification confirmed Pujari as the caller. Based on the complaint, the Santacruz Police had registered an FIR in 2014 for extortion and criminal intimidation, which is now being further investigated by the AEC.

