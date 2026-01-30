 Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case

Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case

Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell has taken gangster Ravi Pujari into custody in a 2014 Santacruz case involving ₹2 crore extortion threats to a marble trader. The Esplanade Court remanded him to police custody till January 31 for further investigation.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 29: The Mumbai Police Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has once again taken gangster Ravi Pujari into custody in connection with a Rs 2 crore extortion case registered in 2014 at the Santacruz police station. On Thursday, the Esplanade Court remanded Pujari to police custody till January 31.

Threats to businessman

During the hearing, the prosecution submitted that the complainant is a marble trader associated with Regal Marbles, Santacruz West, who had received repeated extortion calls and death threats from international numbers between August 31 and September 17, 2014. Pujari allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore and threatened to open fire if the money was not paid.

Need for custodial interrogation

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case Hearing, Cancels It Later
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Economic Survey 2025–26 Raises India’s Potential Growth To 7 Per Cent, But Flags Risks To Sustaining Momentum
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled Safety Record Since 2013
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2 Crore Extortion Case

Investigators told the court that custodial interrogation is essential to trace the international phone numbers used, uncover the conspiracy, and establish links between Pujari and his previously arrested associates — Ejaz Hanif Shaikh, Ashraf Shakeel Sayyed, Sameer Zuber Sayyed, and Pawan alias Rahul alias Rajesh Yamnadas Sahani — who were allegedly supplied firearms to execute the attack.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Anti-Extortion Cell To Take Custody Of Gangster Ravi Pujari In ₹2 Crore Santacruz...
article-image

Case background

The case pertains to threats issued to a 45-year-old businessman, whose voice identification confirmed Pujari as the caller. Based on the complaint, the Santacruz Police had registered an FIR in 2014 for extortion and criminal intimidation, which is now being further investigated by the AEC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case...
Mumbai News: Special MP–MLA Court Issues NBW Against Sarang Wadhawan For Skipping Patra Chawl Case...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: 2 Crashes And 1 Serious Incident Reveal Baramati Airfield’s Troubled...
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2...
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Takes Gangster Ravi Pujari Into Custody In 2014 Santacruz ₹2...
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Ghatkopar Customs Agent Cheated Of ₹11.5 Crore With Lure Of ₹300 Crore...
Mumbai Crime: 52-Year-Old Ghatkopar Customs Agent Cheated Of ₹11.5 Crore With Lure Of ₹300 Crore...
Mumbai Crime: EOW Probes ₹11.5 Crore Investment Scam Promising Access To ₹300 Crore Cash In...
Mumbai Crime: EOW Probes ₹11.5 Crore Investment Scam Promising Access To ₹300 Crore Cash In...