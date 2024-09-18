 Pune: Teenage Boy Feared Drown During Ganesh Idol Immersion
Pune: Teenage Boy Feared Drown During Ganesh Idol Immersion

The teenager, identified as Aniket Kulkarni, was pursuing education at Ved Pathshala.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Teenage Boy Feared Drown During Ganesh Idol Immersion | FP Photo

A 16-year-old boy feared drowned in a river near Indapur town in Pune district on Tuesday while immersing a Ganesh idol, police said.

The teenager, identified as Aniket Kulkarni, was pursuing education at Ved Pathshala.

