Pune: Symbiosis Institute of Technology hosts Technovation 2023 | ANI

In a bid to promote innovation and creativity among students, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune IEEE Student Branch (STB13901) hosted a "Technovation 2023" (Technical Project Competition cum Exhibition) in association with IEEE Bombay Section's Student Activities Committee (SAC).

The competition, which was open to all Technical Undergraduate and diploma students in the districts of Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune, attracted entries (One hundred and five students presented their projects in 35 Teams) showcasing a wide range of projects across various disciplines.

The event was graced by experts such as Anand Suhas Gharpure, Chair of IEEE Bombay section, Jayesh Jagtap, Tech Lead Syngenta India, and Sandeep Mishra, Division SAC Chair Bombay Section. HODs from all the departments appreciated the efforts of the students.



Entries ranged from robotics projects to environmental sustainability initiatives and showcased the talents and creativity of the district's students. Judges, who included educators and professionals from various fields, evaluated each project based on its innovation, impact, and feasibility.

Garvitraj Pandey, Chair of the student branch, along with branch counsellor Dr Prasad Kantipudi and Dr Dattatreya Sawant, SAC Chair Bombay Section, successfully organized the event. The students presented a variety of projects covering fields such as mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering. Some of the projects included an autonomous robot capable of navigating a maze, a renewable energy system that harnesses wind and solar power, and an IoT-based smart home automation system.

The winners of the competition were announced by Anand Suhas Gharpure, Chair of the IEEE Bombay section, at a ceremony held at the Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune. Dr Ketan Kotecha, Director and Dr Arundhati Warke, Dy. Director Academics, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Pune, appreciated all the winners of the competition.