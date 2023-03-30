Pune: Two-day National Design Summit inaugurated at Dr DY Patil School of Design

Pune: Two days National Design Summit inaugurated at Dr DY Patil School of Design | ANI

Two days National Design Summit was inaugurated at the hands of Dr Bhagyashree Patil, Pro-Chancellor of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth and Dr Smita Jadhav, Trustee and Executive Director of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth Society.

Syed Asad Abbas, a renowned orator, presenter, and motivational speaker, and Rikhil Nagpal, an award-winning VFX artist were present as guests of honour. Dr Kumar Venkatraman, Director of DY Patil School of Design, and Amit Agarwal, Advisor to Dr DY Patil School of Design were present at the occasion.

Day one of the summit began with a talk on The Art of Networking by Syed Asad Abbas. Rikhil Nagpal addressed a session on Design Portfolios. The day also included a session on Stress Management through Cartooning by Mukim Tamboli, a leading cartoonist, and an engaging presentation on modular kitchen design by Bharat Pathak, an industry leader in the field.

On the second day, a fascinating talk on the Government Perspective in the AVGC Sector by Mohit Soni, CEO of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council. Sanjay Khimsera delivered a presentation on careers in AVGC and Digital Media. The day also included insights shared by Kiruthika Iyer from Australia on Lighting design and a session on Movie Brahmastra 1 by Jigesh Gajjar, a respected industry leader in the animation and VFX industry.