Pune: SWaCH Cooperative's Laxmi Narayan Honoured With Yashaswini Social Activist Award

The Yashaswini Sanman Puraskar, organized by the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, was held yesterday at Balagandharv Rang Mandir to honour women who have made remarkable contributions in various fields.

Renowned actress and social activist Shabana Azmi, and veteran writer-poet Javed Akhtar graced the event as chief guests. The awards were presented to remarkable women achievers who have demonstrated excellence in Agriculture, Literature, Social work, Sports, Business (or Industry), and Journalism.

Read Also Pune: Residents Of Kalyani Nagar Demand Walkable Footpaths

Yashaswini Social Activist Award

Women activists have raised their voices and fought for social justice through various struggles and movements. Laxmi Narayan, the co-founder of SWaCH Waste Picker Cooperative in Pune was presented with the award for her work in bringing positive change to society through her organization.

Yashaswini Sports Coach Award

This award is given to a woman coach for her contribution in the field of sports by mentoring sportsmen and sportswomen. Shailaja Jainendra Kumar Jain, a former kabaddi player turned successful coach from Nashik, was honoured with the Sports Sector Award.

Yashaswini Agricultural Award

This award is given to a woman for her contribution to the field of agriculture and acknowledges the innovative practices she has developed. Bharti Nagesh Swamy, an organic farming advocate from Karad, was recognized with the Agriculture Sector Award.

Yashaswini Udyojika Award

This award recognizes the accomplishments made by women in the industrial sector and the contribution made to our economy. Rajshree Patil, an entrepreneur from Nanded, was conferred with the Business Sector Award.

Yashaswini Journalism Award

Women Journalists through their work, give voice to various social issues. Sharmila Prabhakar Kalgutkar, a prominent journalist from Thane, was bestowed with the Journalism Sector Award.

Yashaswini Sahitya Award

This award is given to a woman for her extraordinary contribution to Marathi literature and the promotion of the language. Dr Sunita Borde from Sangli, a distinguished writer known for her literary prowess in stories and novels, received the esteemed Literature Award.

These awardees received a cash prize along with a certificate and memento.