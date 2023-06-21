Pune: Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Modern College's New Building |

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new building of the Modern College of Arts, Science, and Commerce and the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by the Pune Guardian Minister and Minister of Higher and Technical Education of Maharashtra

Chandrakant Patil, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole, Madhuri Misal, former MP Amar Sable and the organization's Dr Gajanan Ekbote.

During his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the significance of the new education policy in India, which has been designed to address future challenges. He emphasized the need to increase the enrollment ratio of the higher education age group from the current 23 per cent to 50 per cent. Fadnavis stressed the importance of developing a robust infrastructure and skilled manpower to accommodate the growing number of students.

In addition, Patil announced plans to remove obstacles that hinder the introduction of new courses in private universities and colleges. He also mentioned the government will waive fees for 10 per cent of economically disadvantaged students in private universities.