 Pune: Suryadatta Group Of Institutes Celebrates 75th Republic Day With Zest And Patriotism
Pune: Suryadatta Group Of Institutes Celebrates 75th Republic Day With Zest And Patriotism

The flag-hoisting ceremony was a central part of the celebration.

Aakash Singh Updated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Pune: Suryadatta Group Of Institutes Celebrates 75th Republic Day With Zest And Patriotism

The 75th Indian Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Suryadatta Group of Institutes. Former principal Dr Pitambar Patil and entrepreneur Rajkumar Surana shared their thoughts, emphasising the universality of Indian philosophy and culture.

The program was conducted under the guidance of the Founder President of Suryadatta Group of Institutes Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, and Vice President Sushma Chordiya.

Students showcased their talents through various performances, including songs, dance, and patriotic presentations. Dr Pitambar Patil encouraged students to preserve and imbibe Indian traditions, emphasising introspection and self-awareness. Rajkumar Surana highlighted the abilities of the younger generation, urging them to realise their responsibilities and contribute to the development of the nation.

Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya extended wishes on the 75th Republic Day and emphasised Suryadatta's commitment to national service.

The celebration was part of Suryadatta's silver jubilee year, aligning with the organization's vision to inspire youth for a golden India by 2047.

