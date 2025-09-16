 Pune: Suryadatta Education Foundation Honoured With The Rashtrasant Acharya Anand Rishiji Award By Shri All India Jain Conference In Pimpri-Chinchwad
On this occasion, Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi presided as the Chairperson, while the Chief Guest was Dr Kalyan Gangwal, President of Sarva Jeev Mangal Pratishthan. Several dignitaries from different fields, Jain Conference office-bearers, and social workers were present in large numbers

Pimpri-Chinchwad: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the Shri All India Shwetambar Sthanakwasi Jain Conference (Mumbai–Pune Pancham Zone and National Women’s Wing) organised a grand felicitation and award distribution ceremony for Maharashtra’s renowned educational institutions and dynamic principals at G.D. Madgulkar Auditorium, Akurdi.

On this occasion, Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi presided as the Chairperson, while the Chief Guest was Dr Kalyan Gangwal, President of Sarva Jeev Mangal Pratishthan. Several dignitaries from different fields, Jain Conference office-bearers, and social workers were present in large numbers.

At this event, Suryadatta Education Foundation was honoured with the Rashtrasant Acharya Anand Rishiji Award. Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of the Suryadatta Education Foundation, accepted the award. This recognition was conferred upon him for his academic, social, and innovative contributions.

Since its inception, Prof. Dr Chordiya has shaped Suryadatta as a centre of knowledge, values, and culture. He stated, “Our mission is not only to prepare students for a career but also to prepare them for life. At Suryadatta, we transform challenges and crises into opportunities, fostering innovation. Every problem brings a new possibility; therefore, instead of being stuck in obstacles, we believe in discovering new paths and moving forward.”

He further emphasised, “True education is not just technical knowledge but a philosophy that guides life. Our dream is to make India a global knowledge hub once again. The vision is that while Indian students may continue to go abroad, students from across the world will also come to India to imbibe our education, values, and culture.”

Among the dignitaries present were former National President of the institution Avinashji Chordiya, Shri Parasji Modi, Dr Ashokji Pagariya, Manoharlalji Lodha, National Organising Secretary Nitinji Chopra, Women’s President Ruchiraji Surana, Women’s General Secretary Richaji Jain, Youth President Sagarji Sakhala, Guides Lataji Pagariya and Lataji Chordiya, along with the Kataria family.

Special guests included Shri Prakashji Gadia, President of Terapanth Samaj Pimpri-Chinchwad; Shri Dilipji Sonigara, President of Dilip Sonigara Jewellers; and Smt Shobhaji Bamb, President of Swanand Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Chief Guest Dr Kalyanji Gangwal highlighted the importance of vegetarianism, while Vice-Chancellor Dr Sureshji Gosavi remarked that coordination between institutions, principals, and the university is enabling the holistic development of students. He also congratulated everyone on the success of Savitribai Phule Pune University in securing national recognition.

The programme was anchored by Kirtankar Dr Shweta Rathod Kataria, while the event was coordinated by Nitinji Bedmutha, Prof. Surekha Kataria, Kalpanaji Karnavat, Devendraji Parkh, Prof. Prakashji Kataria, Dr Shweta Rathod Kataria, Shalakaji Kataria, and Adv. Shalakaji Kothari.

