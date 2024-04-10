Pune: Supriya Sule Urges PM Modi To Take Action Against Sudhir Mungantiwar Over 'Incestuous' Remarks (VIDEO) | X/@supriya_sule

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Maharashtra Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chandrapur candidate Sudhir Mungantiwar over his alleged "incestuous" remarks against Congress at a rally.

Sule stated, "Narendra Modi isn't the Prime Minister of one party but of the country. As a citizen of this country, I would request him to take action against the crass comments made by Mungantiwar." "Maharashtra is a cultural state and all parties should keep the culture intact," she added.

Meanwhile, Mungantiwar's remarks have gone viral and triggered outrage.

The Congress has demanded the Election Commission of India (ECI) to cancel Mungantiwar's nomination and impose a ban on him from contesting future elections.

In a letter to the ECI, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said that during a speech on Monday as part of his campaigning, Mungantiwar engaged in "spreading hate, lowering the dignity of women, defamation, dissemination of misinformation, and creating enmity among different groups".

"These actions not only violate the model code of conduct and electoral rules but also demonstrate a blatant disregard for ethical campaigning practices and democratic norms," he alleged in the letter.

On the other hand, Mungantiwar took to X (formerly Twitter) to label the letter as "mischief" and asserted he merely reminded the Congress of atrocities it committed in 1984 when it was in power at the Centre.

"Congress cannot hide from people for the atrocities it committed. I will always speak against the dictatorial rule of Congress and will not be scared by such mischiefs," he said.