Pune: Supriya Sule Seeks Blessings Of Ajit Pawar's Mother After Baramati Lok Sabha Victory | ANI Photo

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, who won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat for the fourth time in a row, on Friday said that she sought the blessings of the mother of her cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by visiting their house this morning.

In the prestige battle for the Baramati seat, Sule defeated NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar, her sister-in-law and wife of Ajit Pawar by a margin of 1,58,333 votes. The contest for this seat was keenly-watched as it was for the first time that members of the influential Pawar family fought against each other on their home turf.

Talking to reporters during her visit to Baramati on Friday for the first time after her Lok Sabha poll victory, Sule said she visited the house of Ashakaki, the mother of Ajit Pawar, in Baramati and sought her blessings.

"After the results, I came to Baramati for the first time. The first thing I did in the morning was to go and seek the blessings of Ashakaki and other elders in the family," she said.

On the day of the polling on May 7 also Sule visited Ajit Pawar's house and sought his mother's blessings.

She added that by electing her for the fourth consecutive time, the people of Baramati have given her a big responsibility.

"Tackling water scarcity is the main issue right now. Rohit (Pawar) and Yugendra (Pawar) have already made plans to mitigate the water woes. We will now start visiting the drought-affected regions," she said.

According to her, discussions regarding the assembly elections are now taking place in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the INDIA bloc members.