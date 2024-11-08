Pune Students Create Stunning Rangoli to Wish CM Eknath Shinde on Diwali and Bhaubeej |

The students of Shrirang Kaladarpan Sanstha in Pune have created a magnificent rangoli using only grains, pulses, and lentils to wish the popular Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, on Diwali and Bhaubeej recently, on behalf of all the women and sisters of Maharashtra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune: NCP Expels Leader Vijay Dakle for Contesting Against Chandrakant Patil

Created under the concept given by of Shiv Sena's Pune city chief, Pramod Nana Bhangire, this rangoli features an exact replica of Eknath Shinde and is referred to as Pathirakha. Pramod Nana Bhangire mentioned that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has supported women across Maharashtra through various welfare schemes. He said, "Eknath Shinde Saheb is a supporter of lakhs of sisters, and on behalf of the artist sisters of Pune city, we have wished him good health and success in the future in this unique way."

The rangoli will be on display at Somvanshi Kshatriya Kasar Samaj Bhawan for the next three days. Pramod Nana Bhangire has appealed to the citizens of Pune to come and view this unique rangoli.