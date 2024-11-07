 Pune: NCP Expels Leader Vijay Dakle for Contesting Against Chandrakant Patil
Pune: NCP Expels Leader Vijay Dakle for Contesting Against Chandrakant Patil

Dakle, head of the NCP's social cell, is contesting as an independent candidate from Kothrud assembly constituency in the city against BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, the ruling Mahayuti coalition's official candidate and sitting MLA.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday expelled Vijay Dakle, a local party functionary, for anti-party activities.

He is also a member of the state NCP's executive committee.

A letter issued by NCP city unit president Deepak Mankar said he was being expelled as despite repeated instructions to withdraw from the fray, he chose to contest against the alliance's candidate. 

