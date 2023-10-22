Pune: State-Level Conference on UN Sustainable Development Goals and Women Empowerment Today

Pune l NIRF 2023: SPPU Slips to 35th Rank in Overall Ranking | sppu.digitaluniversity

The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, in collaboration with Savitribai Phule Pune University, is hosting a one-day State-Level Women Empowerment Conference on October 23.

The event, titled "United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Women Empowerment, and Higher Education," aims to bring together 500 women professors from various colleges in the state. The conference will take place at Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The participating women teachers will be appointed as Women Empowerment Coordinators or Ambassadors for Women Empowerment. The conference will consist of two sessions during the day, where experts from various fields will guide the women teachers.

Experts will discuss 'National Education Policy 2020 and Women Empowerment.' The conference will take place at the Khashaba Jadhav Sports Complex, Savitribai Phule Pune University, starting at 10 AM.