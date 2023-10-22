 PICTURES: CRPF's All-Women Motorcycle Expedition Receives Grand Welcome In Pune
The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Yashasvini All Women Motorcycle Expedition 2023, featuring 50 female bikers, received an enthusiastic welcome from the district administration at Pune's iconic Shaniwar Wada.

This extraordinary journey, undertaken by a formidable team of 50 Riders/Co-riders, kicked off in Srinagar on October 3, 2023, and reached Pune on Saturday.

As a part of the celebration of Nari Shakti of the country, the CRPF is organising the CRPF women bike expedition having 75 bikers with pillion riders from October 5 from 3 corners of the country i.e. Kanyakumari, Srinagar and Shillong.

It will travel in 121 district of 15 states and 2 UTs and will cover around 10000 Kms to spread the message of Nari Sakti, Beti Bachao Beti Padao, Unity, Integrity and women empowerment and culminate at the world-famous Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

