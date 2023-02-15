Pune: State Board shares counselling helpline numbers for students ahead of examinations | Photo: Representative Image

Pune: As the Maharashtra State Board Examinations for Secondary and Higher secondary are round the corner, the state board in order to care for the mental health of the students will open the counselling lines during the examination.

The counsellors have been appointed who will clear the doubts and fears in the minds of the students across the state. State board has been carrying out this exercise for many years now and has received good response from the students.

Officials from the State board said, “students fear appearing for the board examinations as pressure from peers, parents and society is huge. Generally, students find English, Mathematics and Science papers hard and ask questions regarding it only.”

Girl students fear that if they fail in their class 12th examination, then they will be married off”, said the board officials adding that this query generally comes from girls from rural backgrounds.

Examinations to be conducted at nine division boards in the state

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-12th) examination is scheduled from February 21 to March 21 while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC-10th) examination is scheduled from March 2 to 25. The examination will be conducted at nine division boards in the state that includes Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Kokan, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.

The counselling lines will be opened for the students from 8 am to 8 pm during the examination period. Students and their parents should not ask the questions related to syllabus, examination time-table to the counsellors”, warned state board secretary Anuradha Oak.

Following are the phone lines for counselling:

1) 7387400970

2) 8308755241

3) 9834951752

4) 8421150527

5) 9404682716

6) 9373546299

7) 8999923229

8) 9321315928

9) 7387647902

10) 8767753069

