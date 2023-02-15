e-Paper Get App
Pune: I-T department raids premises of industrialist Aniruddha Deshpande, close aide of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
Aniruddha Deshpande | Twitter
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday, raided the office of Pune based industrialist Aniruddha Deshpande who is reportedly close to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The preliminary information stated that the I-T department raided six places in Pune that belong to Deshpande, stated a local report.

Reportedly, the raids has created a buzz in the political circle of Maharashtra because of Deshpande's close association to Pawar.

I-T raids this week

The British Broadcasting Company is also facing I-T as the tax department conducted a 'survey' in their offices in Delhi and Mumbai. This came days after BBC had released two-part documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots.

Modi documentary row: I-T department searches BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai; employees asked to...
article-image

