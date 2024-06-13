Pune: SPPU Commerce Department Job Fair Draws Over 1,500 Students From Across Maharashtra |

Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) Commerce Department organised a job fair on Wednesday in collaboration with ICA Edu Skills. More than 1,500 hopeful students from across the state participated in this event.

Dr Parag Kalkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, SPPU, inaugurated the gathering. On this occasion, Dr Yashodhan Mithare, Associate Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management, Dr Syamala Girikipati, Head of Department of Commerce, Arindam Chatterjee, National Head: Placement, ICA Edu Skills, and Ajaz Bhori, Associate Vice President - West and North India at ICA EduSkills Pvt were present.

Around 18 companies of national and international level participated in this job fair, which included companies like Genpact, TCS, Axis Bank, and CSB Bank.

More than 2,500 applications were received for this employment fair. About 1,500 students appeared for the interview. Out of these, more than 250 students have been selected. All these selected students have got packages ranging from ₹1.80 lakh to ₹5 lakh per annum. On this occasion, representatives of ICA and various officers of the university congratulated the students and encouraged them for a bright future.

Debaditya Ghosh, Deputy Franchise Support Manager, ICA Edu Skills Pvt Ltd, said, "The experience of conducting the job fair in collaboration with SPPU was good and enriching. Students from Mumbai, Nashik and Aurangabad came to attend the job fair, of course, we had most of the students coming from Pune. We received more than 2,000 registrations and we are expecting more than 300 students to get placed."