Pune: Special Security Forces To Turn City Into A Fortress Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On August 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter

Pune: With the imminent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pune to receive the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak Award on August 1, the city is bracing itself for heightened security arrangements. To ensure the safety of the Prime Minister during his visit, Force One, the elite Special Security Force (SPG) responsible for the Prime Minister's security, will be deployed, along with a contingent of five thousand police personnel.

SPG officials have meticulously reviewed and fine-tuned the security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. The team has carefully inspected the Helicopter Landing Place (Helipad), the event venue, and the route that the Prime Minister's convoy will take.

Various development projects on cards

The esteemed award ceremony will take place at the Mahavidyalaya grounds, where the Lokmanya Tilak Award will be conferred upon Prime Minister Modi. Additionally, he will inaugurate various development projects during his visit. In light of the event, Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik, Additional Commissioner Praveen Kumar Patil, Ramnath Pokle, and Deputy Commissioner of Special Branch R. Raja, among others, have worked together to plan and coordinate the security arrangements.

On the day of the Prime Minister's visit, Tuesday (August 1), there will be temporary changes to the city's traffic system to facilitate smooth movement. Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to visit the Ganapati Temple for darshan before attending the award presentation program at the Mahavidyalaya grounds.

The program organized at the college will be an invite-only event, but provisions will be made for the public to watch the ceremony online. Additionally, various development projects will be inaugurated at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters, with the program being open to all, accommodating up to ten thousand people.

Prime Minister Modi's visit will be confined to a one-day schedule. He will arrive at the air force airport in Lohgaon by plane, from where he will proceed to the Agriculture College ground in Shivajinagar via helicopter. Subsequently, the Prime Minister will continue to the event venue by vehicle.

Smooth and secure visit for PM Modi

To bolster security, three units of the State Reserve Police Force will be deployed, alongside the vigilant Force One squads. The SPG teams will be entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the Prime Minister's safety throughout his visit.

With comprehensive security measures in place, Pune authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and secure visit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to uphold the safety of the public during this significant event.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)