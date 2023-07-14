PM Modi Conferred With France's Highest Award, 'Grand Cross Of The Legion Of Honour'; Pics Surface

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Cross of the Legion of Honour is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour.
PM Modi thanked French President Macron for the honour on behalf of the people of India. The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace where Macron hosted PM Modi for a private dinner.
Earlier on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted PM Narendra Modi for a private dinner at his official residence, Elysee Palace in Paris on Thursday
PM Modi was received by French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.
PM Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Macron for hosting him at the Élysée Palace.
PM Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora in France.
PM highlighted the multi-faceted linkages between India & France. He appreciated the Indian community for bolstering bilateral ties.